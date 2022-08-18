Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Actress died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, coroner determines
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 18, 2022 12:41 AM CDT
Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries suffered after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, the county coroner's office revealed Wednesday. The actress also suffered a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma," typically caused when a driver's chest hits the steering wheel during a car crash, the Los Angeles Times reports. Heche's rep previously said the actress lost consciousness shortly after the crash and never regained it; she was hospitalized with severe burns and her rep said she suffered a severe brain injury due to lack of oxygen. She was taken off life support Sunday, days after being declared legally dead.

Meanwhile, past interviews of Heche's were being picked up once again in the wake of her death. In the last interview Heche ever gave about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, she told her podcast co-host and friend on Better Together last year that DeGeneres was a big part of why Heche was "canceled" after their breakup in 2000, Newsweek reports. Asked why she left DeGeneres, Heche said, "Her goal was to have a lot of money and mine was to find love." She later added of DeGeneres: "She was a b----." She also claimed, per Fox News, that she warned Portia de Rossi against pursuing a relationship with DeGeneres. Heche and de Rossi starred on Ally McBeal together. (Read more Anne Heche stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X