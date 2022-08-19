FBI Report Details Angelina Jolie's 2016 Plane Ride With Brad Pitt

(Newser) – Angelina Jolie, using the name Jane Doe, made a Freedom of Information Act request earlier this year asking that the FBI report into the 2016 plane incident between her and Brad Pitt that led to their divorce be released to her. People, CNN, ETOnline, and other outlets have now obtained copies of the heavily-redacted document and are reporting on the details, while sources from Pitt's camp are pushing back on why Jolie would want to "revive" the issue six years later. The details:

Allegations, part I: In the report, Jolie says there was already "tension" between Pitt and one of their children, as well as Pitt and herself, when the family boarded the private plane from France back to California. She says Pitt "ranted" on the plane, "screaming" at her and the kids and punching the ceiling. When she asked him what the issue was between him and the unnamed child, he said, "That kid looks like a f---ing Columbine kid. You don't know what you're doing."

Allegations, part II: She says he later took her to the bathroom in the back of the plane to discuss further, making her feel "like a hostage" when he grabbed her, shook her, and pushed her into a wall. Jolie says Pitt screamed at her, "You're f---ing up this family, [redacted minor child] is gonna kill someone, will you be happy then?" She says that as two of their children cried outside the bathroom door asking if she was OK, he yelled, "No, mommy's not ok. She's ruining this family. She's crazy."

She claims Pitt drank and ranted throughout the rest of the flight, threw a beer on her, and kept her and the children from leaving the plane for 20 minutes after landing, yelling, "You’re not f---ing going anywhere. You’re not getting off this f---ing plane. F--- you all. I’m f---ing leaving you." What Pitt's camp says: The source close to Pitt claims both Pitt and Jolie have had copies of the report this whole time, and tells People Jolie's FOIA request is likely an attempt to "revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago" with Pitt cleared by both the FBI and the Department of Children and Family Services.