Leaning Lighthouse Could Fall Within Days

Ships banned from German port of Bremen
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 19, 2022 11:52 AM CDT
Leaning Lighthouse Could Fall Within Days
A recent image of the lighthouse, taken from a webcam.   (Germany's Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration)

(Newser) – The world has another leaning tower, which unlike the relatively stable tower in Pisa, will soon tilt an inch too far. An iconic lighthouse at the northern German port of Bremen has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely, per the AP. Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, as saying that nothing could be done to save the lighthouse. "Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days," he said.

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair. But port operator Bremenports said it planned to allow commercial ships entry again soon. If the lighthouse doesn't topple by itself, the company said it would tear it down over the weekend with the aim of replacing it with an identical structure.

(Read more Germany stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X