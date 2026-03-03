As Iran Escalates, Drones Hit US Embassy in Riyadh

Two drones struck the US Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday, sparking a small fire and modest damage but no reported injuries, Saudi officials said . The US Embassy urged Americans in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran to shelter in place and avoid the embassy; it further curtailed nonessential travel to military sites. Hours earlier, a senior US consular official had urged Americans to leave a wide swath of the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, "due to serious safety risks," notes Axios .

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strike, calling it "cowardly and unjustified," and coming "despite the Iranian authorities' knowledge that the Kingdom has affirmed it will not allow its airspace and territory to be used to target Iran." It warned such attacks "will push the region towards further escalation." The attack followed a similar Iranian drone strike on the US embassy in Kuwait, reports the Guardian.

Iran and its adversaries continued to trade blows across the region. US Central Command said it hit Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command-and-control sites, while Israel reported simultaneous strikes on military targets in Tehran and Beirut. On Tuesday, Israel said it detected missile launches from Iran, the UAE reported intercepting ballistic missiles, Iranian drones hit an Australian facility near Dubai with no casualties, Qatar said it shot down two Iranian fighter jets, and Bahrain sounded sirens and appealed for calm.