For Cuba, This Needed Change Is an 'Urgent' One

Cuba's leader is publicly pushing for economic change as the island buckles under US pressure, but critics say it's more talk than a serious overhaul attempt. In a Monday speech reported by state media, President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for "urgent" shifts to Cuba's economic system, including more autonomy for local governments, expanded private-sector activity, greater foreign investment in energy, and a "resizing" of state bureaucracy, reports the New York Times .

Diaz-Canel also advocated for a "macroeconomic stabilization," more food production, and investment from Cubans abroad, building on recent steps that allowed for more small and medium private businesses to pop up. The move comes as the Trump administration's clampdown on fuel deliveries—mainly from Venezuela—has deepened shortages, triggering blackouts, cutbacks in public transport and school hours, and higher food prices. The AP notes that US sanctions against Cuba also deprived it of nearly $8 billion in revenue from March 2024 to February 2025.

But economists, and even some insiders, are questioning whether the proposals amount to real reform without loosening state control, per the Times. One Cuban-born economist called it "change so that everything remains the same." The speech landed amid tougher US rhetoric: President Trump recently floated a "friendly takeover" of Cuba, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, said Washington is open to economic and political shifts on the island that come in steps. As for how Cuba feels about talks with the US, Diaz-Canel has said he's open to them, "but without pressure or preconditions," per Le Monde.