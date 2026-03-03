Canadian Province Will 'Spring Forward' —and Stay There

British Columbians are about to "spring forward" into a new normal—and stay there. Premier David Eby announced Monday that this weekend's clock change will be the province's final one, as BC shifts to permanent daylight saving time. The new setup, dubbed "Pacific Time," will leave clocks untouched on Nov. 1, when they would normally fall back, reports Global News . From November to March, BC time will line up with Alberta and BC's Mountain Time pockets, putting the province an hour ahead of Washington, Oregon, and California; from March to November, it will sync with those US states again.

"This decision isn't just about clocks," said Eby, per the BBC. "It's about making life easier for families, reducing disruptions for businesses and supporting a stable, thriving economy." Attorney General Niki Sharma called the change a move toward more predictable schedules. A 2019 law paved the way for the switch but had been on hold as BC waited for US west coast states to act; with those jurisdictions stalled, Eby said, "someone's got to go first"—noting Yukon technically already did in 2020. "I am hopeful that our American neighbors will soon join us in ending disruptive time changes," he said.