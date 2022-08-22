3 ISU Students Killed in 'Terrible Tragedy'

(Newser) – A vehicle carrying five Indiana State University students crashed into a tree and caught fire early Sunday, leaving three dead. "This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis said in a Sunday statement, adding she was "waiting on additional details from authorities." The school said "several" football players were in the vehicle that left a road in the town of Riley, about 10 miles from the university's Terre Haute campus, around 1:30am. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle struck a tree and was on fire when deputies arrived.

"Two of the occupants were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries," the department said, per CNN. "Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene." The ISU statement said police were working to identify the deceased. Counselling services have been made available for students and faculty, while a women's soccer match scheduled for 1pm Sunday was postponed. (Read more Indiana State Sycamores stories.)