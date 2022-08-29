For One Day Only, Your Movie Date Just Got a Lot Cheaper

(Newser) – Most Americans are looking forward to the approaching long weekend to commemorate Labor Day. For those who don't yet have plans solidified, one option is a (much cheaper) day at the movies. The AP reports that Saturday marks the first "National Cinema Day," in which more than 3,000 participating theaters across the nation, including AMC and Regal locations, will offer $3 tickets (not counting tax or third-party fees) for films shown on upward of 30,000 screens. The news agency notes the inaugural event is an attempt to get people back into theater seats after two years of the pandemic, and on a weekend when theaters tend to be empty. "Every movie. Every showtime. Every format," reads the announcement from the Cinema Foundation, the nonprofit division of NATO—not the international military alliance, but the National Association of Theatre Owners.

The AP notes that this summer has seen a significant rebound in theaters thanks to blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick; Minions: The Rise of Gru; and Jurassic World Dominion, and the industry would like to keep things that way. "After this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," says Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman, who calls the offer a "'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen" and "an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet." The Washington Post reports it's not clear if (or how) theaters or studios will recoup the lost dollars from the event. If all goes well, organizers say National Cinema Day could become an annual thing. (Read more movies stories.)