Hillary Clinton to Sanna Marin: 'Keep Dancing'

Hillary Clinton is defending Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's right to party. The former secretary of state tagged Marin in a tweet Monday, saying, "As Ann Richards said, "Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels." She included a photo of herself dancing in a crowded club during a night out in Colombia in 2012, the Hill reports. "Here's me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State," she said. "Keep dancing."

Marin, 36, was so heavily criticized after leaked video emerged of her dancing and partying with friends that she took a drug test, which came back negative. "I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," she told colleagues in her Social Democratic Party, per RTE, adding that she had not missed "a single day of work." She thanked Clinton for the tweet Monday, adding a heart emoji.

Many other women came to Marin's defense last week, posting videos of themselves dancing in solidarity with the PM. "We wanted to emphasize the fact that you can be a great prime minister, CEO, editor, nurse—insert job title—and hit the dance floor on weekends, too," said Rikke Dal Stottrup at Danish women's magazine Alt for Damerne, per the Washington Post. "If we want to have more diversity ... we have to expand our view on what a politician can look like. We have to accept the whole package and not just what we historically have been used to."