Mail Carrier Credited With Saving Woman in Attack

(Newser) – A postal worker in Torrington, Connecticut, is being hailed as a hero after assisting a woman who was allegedly fleeing from her abusive boyfriend, reports Fox 34. USPS employee Christine Cambizaca says she was delivering mail in a residential area when a bruised, bloodied woman approached begging for help. “She wanted me to help, basically call 911,” Cambizaca told WFSB in an interview. Cambizaca not only called police but let the woman into her mail truck and locked the door. Not long after, the alleged attacker approached from a nearby park, where the beating had taken place. According to Cambizaca, the man claimed to be her boyfriend and was holding a knife.

Police arrived minutes later and arrested the man; they also located a knife. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. “Her boyfriend was abusive to her, abusing her in that moment,” Cambizaca said. “If she didn’t seek help it could’ve been worse and who knows what would’ve happened.” Jackson Morgan, 20, was arrested on six counts, including assault, strangulation, and threatening; at the time of reporting, he was behind bars with bail set at $5,000. Cambizaca’s supervisor called her a hero for the “courage that she showed and the compassion for one of our citizens in Torrington.” Cambizaca added, “I felt I did the right thing because it could’ve been anyone’s sister, it could’ve been anyone’s daughter." (Read more domestic violence stories.)