Finnish Leader: Fine, I Took a Drug Test

Finland's prime minister has answered a challenge from her political opponents, announcing Friday that she submitted to a drug test after video surfaced of her partying with friends. Sanna Marin already had denied using anything other than alcohol at any point in her life, but she said Friday that she made the decision because of the seriousness of the public accusations "that I have used narcotics," per CNN.

"Although I consider the demand for a drug test unreasonable, in order to erase such doubts, I have today taken a drug test," Marin said at a press conference. She expects to receive the test results next week, per the BBC. Marin doesn't apologize for partying and has often been spotted at music festivals. Last week, The German news outlet Bild called her the "coolest prime minister in the world."