It's Not All Rainbows, Unicorns for Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

(Newser) – If you thought an NFL quarterback earning millions and a supermodel whose net worth is reportedly even higher than her husband's would have the perfect marriage, well, think again. Sources tell Page Six Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are in what the gossip rag refers to as an "epic fight." Bundchen has decamped to Costa Rica after a series of blowouts, the sources say, while Brady remains at the family home in Florida, posting recently on social media about taking their kids to their first day of school. The problem? Brady's un-retirement. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids," a source explains. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind." Sources say she's "resentful."

Another source says their relationship has always been a bit on the "fiery" side, thanks to Bundchen's "Brazilian heat," but a third source says they always come back together after fights. The couple has been open in the past about the work required to make a relationship work, especially after having kids, with Bundchen saying in May that her husband tends to focus on his career while she focuses on the kids. Brady, for his part, admitted in 2020 that he needed to up his game when it came to how much of the housework and childcare fell to his wife while he focused on football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB recently missed 11 days of training camp for what he said were "personal" reasons, and Page Six says he's been "looking downcast" when he is there. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)