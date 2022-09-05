Biden Praises Unions, Refines MAGA Criticism

Democrats and other Republicans must act, president says
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 5, 2022 5:25 PM CDT
In Labor Day Speeches, Biden Returns to 'Extreme MAGA'
President Biden speaks Monday at a United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 event in West Mifflin, Pa.   (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Newser) – President Biden celebrated unions on Monday, while leaving time for attacks on "MAGA Republicans, the extreme right, and Trumpies" in his Labor Day speeches. "The middle class built America," Biden told workers in Milwaukee, CNBC reports. "Everybody knows that. But unions built the middle class." Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told the audience, per the Washington Post, that Biden "hasn't forgotten that working families matter not just on Labor Day, but every single day of the year." Afterward, the president flew to Pittsburgh to address members of a United Steelworkers local. With an eye on the midterm elections, Biden was making his third trip to Pennsylvania in a week.

Biden revisited his criticism of former President Donald Trump and his movement issued in a speech in Philadelphia last week, per Reuters, after some Republicans complained his brush was too broad. "Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican, not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology," Biden said Monday in Milwaukee. "But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate, and division." Democrats and mainstream Republicans need to fight the policies of MAGA Republicans, he said. (Read more President Biden stories.)

