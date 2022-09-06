(Newser) – Tuesday is day three of the manhunt in Canada for 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, suspected in a brutal stabbing spree in the province of Saskatchewan. Police say Sanderson and his brother Damien killed 10 people and wounded another 18 in and around James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby town of Weldon, reports the CBC. On Monday, Damien was found stabbed to death himself, and police say the wounds weren't self-inflicted. The latest:

The CBC reports that Myles Sanderson has no fewer than 59 convictions over the last 20 years or so for offenses including assault, assault with a weapon, robbery, and assaulting a police officer. His parole records also document instances of rage, including when he forced his way into an ex-girlfriend's home and punched a hole in a door. Substance abuse: Sanderson started using cocaine at 14 and has struggled with substance abuse since "late childhood," per the story, based on parole records. "Your regular use of cocaine, marijuana, and hard alcohol would make you 'lose your mind' and ... you can be easily angered when drunk, but are a different person when sober," states one parole document.