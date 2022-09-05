10 Killed, 15 Wounded in Canada Stabbing Rampage

(Newser) – A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another town nearby in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects. The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said. Rhonda Blackmore, the assistant commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random, the AP reports. She couldn't provide a motive. "It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Blackmore said.

She said there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found. She urged the suspects to turn themselves in. Blackmore said police began receiving reports before 6am of stabbings on the First Nation community. More reports of attacks quickly followed and by midday police issued a warning that a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina, the province's capital. Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

Police are asking Regina residents to take precautions and consider sheltering in place, the CBC reports. Residents have been told to be careful about allowing people into their homes. The search for suspects was carried out as fans descended in Regina for a sold-out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Regina Police Service said that with the help of Mounties, it is working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and has "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city," including at the football game.