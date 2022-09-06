7 Months Later, JLaw Reveals Baby's Name

(Newser) – Jennifer Lawrence has spent 32 years on this planet, but the birth of her first child felt like "day one of my life," the actor gushes in Vogue's October cover story. Seven months after giving birth, Lawrence reveals she and husband Cooke Maroney had a son named Cy, after American painter Cy Twombly, a favorite artist of art gallery director Maroney. "I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it's impossible," says Lawrence. "I always tell him, 'I love you so much it's impossible.'" She adds, "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that." But there's pain in her life, too.

Lawrence says she intended to have an abortion in her early 20s before suffering a miscarriage and had to undergo a surgical procedure to remove tissue from her uterus following a second miscarriage after her marriage, so the overturning of Roe v. Wade a few days before the interview was emotional for her. She also speaks about efforts to repair a rift in her family stemming from the 2016 election. "I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't f--- with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people," she says.

She talks about gun control taking on a new meaning now that she's a mother. "I'm raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day," she says. Vogue also mentions "the recurring nightmares she has about Tucker Carlson." When it's all too much, she has work to distract her. Lawrence stars as a soldier recovering from a head injury opposite Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway from Apple Original Films, premiering Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival and hitting theatres in November, per Deadline. "I worked really hard on it. It was the hardest shoot of my life," she says. "I hope people see it. But if not, we're all going to die anyway so who cares," she laughs.