Police Surround House in Search for Canada Fugitive

Myles Sanderson may have been spotted on reserve where victims were stabbed
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 6, 2022 1:30 PM CDT
Possible Sighting Made of Canada Fugitive
A police officer walks near a crime scene in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.   (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Newser) – Police investigating a possible sighting of the surviving suspect in Sunday's stabbing rampage in Canada have surrounded a house on the James Smith Cree First Nation, the Indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan where many of the 11 dead and 18 injured were found. An AP reporter heard people screaming and running from the scene Tuesday. Police have been searching for Myles Sanderson. The other suspect, his brother Damien Sanderson, was found dead on Monday and it's not clear whether Myles Sanderson killed him.

The Mounties told the reserve's residents to shelter in place Tuesday after the possible sighting of Sanderson, who was earlier believed to be more than 200 miles away in Regina, the province's capital, the CBC reports. The RCMP described Sanderson as 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. "He may be injured and seek medical attention," the force said, warning James Smith Cree Nation area residents to remain in secure locations and not to approach suspicious persons or pick up hitchhikers. (Read more Saskatchewan stories.)

