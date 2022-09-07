Chris Pine's Rep Denies Harry Styles Spit Rumor

(Newser) – Chris Pine wants the world to know that his Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles didn't spit on him at the Venice International Film Festival. Rumors of a Pine-Styles feud heated up after a video that some thought showed Styles spitting in Pine's lap at the movie's Monday night premiere went viral on Twitter, NBC reports. Echoing the behavior of characters in the 1992 Seinfeld episode "The Boyfriend," fans analyzed the short video, which shows Pine looking down at his lap and smiling after Styles supposedly spits on him, as closely as the Zapruder film was analyzed in JFK.

"This is a ridiculous story—a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," a rep for Pine said in a statement to Variety. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist." The Washington Post notes that this is the latest in a long list of dramas surrounding Don't Worry Darling. There have been rumors for weeks that director Olivia Wilde, who is reportedly dating Styles, has fallen out with star Florence Pugh. When Wilde was presenting the film's trailer at an event in Las Vegas earlier this year, she was served with child custody papers from former fiance Jason Sudeikis. (Read more Harry Styles stories.)