Before Arrest, Canada Suspect Broke Into Woman's Home

(Newser) – Four days of fear in Saskatchewan ended Wednesday with the arrest of the only surviving suspect in Sunday's stabbing rampage—but Myles Sanderson died soon afterward, meaning authorities may never know his motive. Police sources tell the Guardian that the 32-year-old died from self-inflicted wounds and a knife was found in the truck officers rammed off the road. "This evening our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief, " Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said Wednesday, but "now that Myles is deceased we may never have an understanding of that motivation."

The Sunday attacks left 10 people dead and 18 injured. Sanderson's brother, another suspect, was found dead Monday from wounds authorities believe were not self-inflicted. Sanderson was arrested after the Mounties issued an alert saying a man armed with a knife was traveling in a vehicle last seen in the town of Wakaw. A man whose mother lives in a rural property near the town tells the CBC that Sanderson broke into her home Wednesday afternoon. He says the suspect, armed with a knife, smashed her front door and the door to the bathroom where she was hiding, but told her he wouldn't hurt her.

The man says Sanderson took the keys to his mother's truck, along with cigarettes, a Pepsi, and the cellphone she had been trying to call police on. After he left, she used a landline to contact a relative, who called the Mounties. Earlier Wednesday, Sanderson's parents, speaking to the CBC, urged him to surrender. "Myles, my boy, turn yourself in. Please. You can do this," his mother said. The parents said they were devastated by the attacks and words couldn't express their deep sorrow for the families of the victims. (Read more Canada stories.)