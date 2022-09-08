(Newser) – Steve Bannon has turned himself in to authorities in New York, who accuse him of stealing more than $1 million from donations meant to fund a border wall on the US-Mexico border. The allegations mirror federal charges Bannon faced before he was pardoned by President Trump. Two other men charged with fraud as part of the $25 million "We Build the Wall" project pleaded guilty. Bannon, whose pardon doesn't apply to state charges, faces two counts of second-degree money laundering and one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree, CBS News reports. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are to discuss the indictment against Bannon, unsealed Thursday, at a 1pm ET press conference.

"There cannot be one set of rules for everyday people and another for the wealthy and powerful," James said in a statement. "Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors' political views to secure millions of dollars, which he then misappropriated. Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends." Bannon offered a thumbs-up to supporters as he arrived at the Manhattan DA's office shortly after 9am Thursday, per the Guardian. Over jeers—someone in the watching crowd shouted, "Stop hurting America, you greasy, two-bit grifter!" CNBC reports—Bannon claimed the case against him is politically motivated.

"This an irony, on the very day the mayor of this city has a delegation down on the border, they are persecuting people here, that try to stop them at the border," he said, per CNN. That was a reference to New York City Mayor Eric Adams sending a delegation to the southern border to address Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's policy of busing migrants to Democratic-run areas. The former White House strategist, who called attention to the timing of the charges in an earlier statement, added, "This is all about 60 days from the day," referring to the upcoming midterm elections. Bannon is expected to make an initial court appearance around 2:15pm. He's likely to then be released on his own recognizance, per the Guardian. (Read more Steve Bannon stories.)