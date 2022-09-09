Uvalde Memorial Park Shooting Injures 2

(Newser) – A 16-year-old and a 22-year-old were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, an especially hard hit for the community that lost 19 children and two teachers in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May. Thursday's shooting was suspected to be gang-related, and anyone with information was asked to get in touch with authorities, the Austin American-Statesman reports. "I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”

Abbott said he is deploying the state's Department of Public Safety to target the five gangs that operate in the city, and that six additional state trooper units will also work with city authorities to target the gangs. Four suspects allegedly connected to Thursday's shooting were taken into custody after arriving at a hospital seeking medical help, KSAT reports. The shooting is believed to have occurred after a physical altercation between rival gangs. The victims' conditions are not known, but they were both reportedly conscious when they were airlifted to a San Antonio hospital. (Read more Uvalde stories.)