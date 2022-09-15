Rugby Star Suspended After Post About the Queen

(Newser) – A star indigenous rugby player in Australia made her feelings known about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and she has been given a one-game suspension as a result. Caitlin Moran, a 25-year-old who plays in Australia's National Rugby League, celebrated the death of the queen in a post on Instagram in which she referred to Elizabeth as a "dumb dog," reports CNN. The post has since been deleted. News.com.au adds some context, noting that indigenous people in Australia equate the British monarchy with the decimation of their culture.

“The relationship between indigenous people and the monarchy is a complicated one," says Ronald Griffiths, Moran's coach on the Newcastle Knights. "If Caitlin has done something then it will be investigated ... and we’ll work our way through the process.” Moran herself has not commented. She has five days to appeal, according to a league statement. "Regardless of any personal views, all players and officials must adhere to the professional standards expected of them and on this occasion, the public comments made by the player have caused damage to the game," it reads. The league warned Moran it would dock her the equivalent of 25% of her salary if she commits another such offense. (Australia still recognizes the British monarch as head of state.)