For First Time, Saturday Night Live Will Have a Nonbinary Cast Member

Molly Kearney is joining the Saturday Night Live cast for the show's upcoming 48th season, and the actor/comedian will be the series' first nonbinary cast member. Kearney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, appears as Fern Dannely in the first season of A League of Their Own, the Amazon Prime series based on the 1992 movie, and they also appeared on The Mighty Ducks series on Disney+, NBC News reports. Kearney, who has a background in stand-up comedy, was part of Comedy Central's "Up Next" showcase in 2019, per the Hollywood Reporter. "Head exploding!!" Kearney wrote in an Instagram story announcing the news. "Thanks for all the love everyone."

The three other featured players announced Thursday for the 2022-23 season of SNL, which starts Oct. 1, are Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Hernandez was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy this year and works as the creative director Only in Dade, a news-comedy mashup. Longfellow was named a TBS comic to watch at the 2017 New York Comedy Festival and has appeared on Conan and Bring the Funny. Walker has written for the shows Everything's Trash and Big Mouth, and was part of the 2017 "Up Next" showcase.