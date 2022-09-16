(Newser) – Anne Heche died without a will—maybe. Late last month, the older of the actor's two sons—20-year-old Homer Laffoon, whom Heche shared with TV cameraman Coley Laffoon—filed paperwork to request control of her estate. Now, however, James Tupper, the father of Heche's 13-year-old son, Atlas Tupper, has filed a probate petition claiming Heche emailed him and two others a will in 2011 that stated "all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children," per Rolling Stone.

In his petition, Tupper says the younger Laffoon's age, lack of a job, and his alleged estrangement from Heche at the time of her death due to his dropping out of school make him a bad choice to run her estate. Tupper says he's also afraid Laffoon won't act in the best interest of his little brother, as Laffoon allegedly blew off a grief counseling session with Atlas and has not contacted him since Heche died following a fiery car accident in August. Laffoon, for his part, says Tupper is the one keeping him from contacting Atlas. An attorney for Laffoon tells TMZ, "We prefer to see the estate administration play out in court and not in the media, as our legal documents speak for themselves." A probate hearing is set for Oct. 9. (Read more Anne Heche stories.)