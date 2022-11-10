Suit Accusing Warren Beatty of Sexual Coercion Dismissed

UPDATE

Dec 18, 2023 8:11 AM CST

A judge has tossed a lawsuit that accused Warren Beatty—though without explicitly naming him—of coercing sexual contact with a teen some 50 years ago. The Guardian reports the suit filed in November 2022 by Kristina Hirsch "clearly referenced" Beatty by describing the defendant as "a renowned and well-known actor and producer" who received as Oscar nod for playing Clyde in 1967's Bonnie and Clyde. The suit was dismissed on Friday with prejudice, so it cannot be refiled in the future. Beverly Hills superior court judge Edward B. Moreton Jr. noted that the law firm who had represented Hirsch withdrew from the case over the summer. Unable to find another firm to take on the case, she had been representing herself. Moreton added that Beatty had not actually been served with the complaint.

Nov 10, 2022 2:00 AM CST

It appears Warren Beatty is now among the Hollywood men accused in recent years of sexual abuse. The actor is not explicitly named in the lawsuit filed this week, but the suit identifies the defendant as having been nominated for an Oscar for playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde, which Beatty was. Kristina Charlotte Hirsch says she met Beatty, now 85, when she was a young teen and he was about 35 after a neighbor brought Hirsch to the Los Angeles movie set where the neighbor worked, USA Today reports.