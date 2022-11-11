Man Who Put Abortion Drug in Wife's Drink Gets Jail Time

UPDATE

Feb 9, 2024 1:37 PM CST

A Texas man who pleaded guilty to sneaking an abortion drug into his pregnant wife's drinks will serve 180 days behind bars and be on probation for 10 years, reports the AP. NBC News reports that Mason Herring is also barred from having any contact with either his estranged wife or their 1-year-old daughter, who Catherine Herring says has developmental delays as a result of the drugs. "I do not believe that 180 days is justice for attempting to kill your child seven separate times," she said. Mason Herring pleaded guilty to injury to a child and assault of a pregnant person.

Nov 11, 2022 7:16 AM CST

A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy. Mason Herring, a 38-year-old Houston attorney, was indicted on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person, under charges handed up last week by a Harris County grand jury, per the AP. Court records show he was originally arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. It's "a pretty heinous act," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso tells KTRK, adding the baby was born prematurely but was healthy and well.