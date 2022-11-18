The Fabelmans Is a Spielberg Movie Like No Other

In his long career, Steven Spielberg has taken audiences to many places and times, in movies from Jaws to Jurassic Park, E.T, Saving Private Ryan, and dozens more. Now, in The Fabelmans, the 75-year-old director is taking them somewhere new: The life of Steven Spielberg. The semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film is getting a lot of very positive reviews and currently has a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle stars as budding moviemaker Sammy Fabelman. His parents are played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. What critics are saying:



Matt Singer, ScreenCrush: As Sammy's interest in film grows while his parents' marriage falls apart, Spielberg shows their lives with "warmth and clarity," Singer writes. "I hope Spielberg makes 20 more movies," he writes. "But if this is the last one he ever directed, it would be the perfect career capper: An origin story, a thesis statement, a love letter, and a cautionary tale. Like life, it is hilarious at times, and pitifully sad at others."