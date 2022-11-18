Ahead of Recount, Boebert Declares 'We Won!'

The race between Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat challenger Adam Frisch remains too close to call in the eyes of the AP and other outlets. However, Boebert herself has declared victory. "We won!" she tweeted Thursday night. In an accompanying video, Boebert acknowledged that the race is so tight that an automatic recount will be triggered when the final votes are tallied (probably on Friday). However, she said she's positive the recount will not upend the slim lead she currently maintains. "I will be sworn in for my second term," she declared.

As of Friday, Boebert led by about 550 votes out of 327,000 cast, per Fox News, a lead of just 0.16%. Colorado requires a recount if the margin is within half a percentage point. The recount itself could take weeks, though it must be completed by Dec. 13. In his own tweet on Thursday, Frisch told his supporters to "stay tuned." However, while in DC this week for congressional orientation (just in case), Frisch said: "We obviously can't be surprised if we lose. We're not that wacko." (Boebert has had a controversial first term.)