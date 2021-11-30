(Newser) – GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is making all kinds of headlines this week, some for getting caught up in a dispute between fellow lawmakers and some for TV appearances in which she was accused of being two-faced on COVID. The details:

Criticism: On Sunday, Mace criticized fellow GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert after the latter joked that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar might be a terrorist. "I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others," Mace said, per Mediaite.

On Sunday, Mace criticized fellow GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert after the latter joked that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar might be a terrorist. "I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others," Mace said, per Mediaite. Backlash: On Tuesday, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unloaded on Mace for the above criticism, calling her the "trash in the GOP conference" in a tweet. She told Mace to "back up off of" her criticism of Boebert, "or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad." She closed by writing, "Your out of your league," a grammatical flub that Mace pounced upon.

