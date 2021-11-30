(Newser)
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is making all kinds of headlines this week, some for getting caught up in a dispute between fellow lawmakers and some for TV appearances in which she was accused of being two-faced on COVID. The details:
- Criticism: On Sunday, Mace criticized fellow GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert after the latter joked that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar might be a terrorist. "I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting, and this is no different than any others," Mace said, per Mediaite.
- Backlash: On Tuesday, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unloaded on Mace for the above criticism, calling her the "trash in the GOP conference" in a tweet. She told Mace to "back up off of" her criticism of Boebert, "or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad." She closed by writing, "Your out of your league," a grammatical flub that Mace pounced upon.
- Response: Mace responded first by correcting the "your" vs. "you're" mistake, reports the Hill. "And, while I'm correcting you, I'm a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan," she wrote. "What I'm not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little 'league.'"
- On COVID: Mace also has raised eyebrows for appearances on Fox News and CNN Sunday in regard to COVID. On Fox, she touted "natural immunity" from the virus, and hours later on CNN, she was a strong advocate for vaccines. This video captures her comments on both shows.
- That criticism: A post by Peter Wade at Rolling Stone refers to the above as a "breathtaking flip-flop," while Paul Waldman of the Washington Post writes that while politicians do this sort of thing a lot, Mace "set some kind of speed record for two-facedness." Mace's office didn't immediately respond to the criticism, but Wade suggests her rationale involves political survival: She "is trying to play both sides as she faces stiff competition to retain her seat next year."
