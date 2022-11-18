Boebert's House Race Is Nation's Closest

Election officials in the Colorado counties still counting votes in the Rep. Lauren Boebert-Adam Frisch congressional race say they'll finish Friday. Boebert was 551 votes ahead at 5pm Thursday, the Colorado Sun reports, putting the election on track for a mandatory recount. Recounts are triggered when the margin between two top candidates is less than 0.5% of the votes cast for the leading candidate; the margin as of Thursday was about 0.34%, per the AP. Nearly all the uncounted votes are from voters who serve in the military, live overseas, or solved signature issues on ballots that were at first rejected, per the Sun.

Although the election was more than a week ago, those mail ballots were allowed to arrive as late as Wednesday. Friday is the deadline for counties to turn in their totals to Colorado's secretary of state. The 3rd Congressional District contest has turned out to be the closest House race in the country this election, per the New York Times. Boebert, an ally of former President Donald Trump, was set up for an easier time with the election after the district became more Republican when it was redrawn, per the AP. Frisch, a Democrat who served on the Aspen City Council, said his strong showing shows voters are disillusioned with what he called Boebert's "angertainment." A spokesperson for the incumbent did not return a call Thursday. (Read more Election 2022 stories.)