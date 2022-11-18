Al Roker Says He's Recovering in Hospital

Al Roker has revealed the reason he's been absent lately from Today. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," the show's meteorologist posted Friday on Instagram. Roker wrote that he's now "on the way to recovery," USA Today reports. Roker, 68, who has been a regular on the NBC morning program since 1996, posted a photo of flowers he'd received and thanked well-wishers. "Hope to see you soon," he added, per People.

His colleagues addressed Roker's hospitalization on the air Friday. "He's in good spirits, we've all talked to him," said Savannah Guthrie. "He's in great spirits," added Hoda Kotb. Carson Daly mentioned the workout videos Roker posts. "He inspires me every day because when I wake up I see him on his treadmill," Daly said. "He's walking here to work. I'm like, 'All right, now I got to exercise.'" (Read more Al Roker stories.)