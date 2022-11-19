The nearly two-year romance between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles appears to be over. Multiple sources have told People that the 38-year-old Don't Worry Darling director and the former One Direction singer 10 years her junior have called it quits, "taking a break" from each other due to their hectic schedules. One source says that Styles, who launched his solo career in 2016, is "still touring and is now going abroad," while Wlide "is focusing on her kids and her work in LA."

The source adds that the split was "a very amicable decision," and that the two remain "very close friends." Indeed, it appears that way, with a source telling Page Six: "There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn't dump Olivia, or vice versa." The source adds, "This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond."

The outlet notes that Wilde was spotted at Styles' concert Tuesday in Los Angeles, and that she brought her two children, 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy, whom she shares with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis. E! News, which also confirmed the split, notes that whispers of a Wilde-Sudeikis breakup after nine years together started circulating in November 2020, shortly after Styles joined the cast of Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. Wilde has denied she left Sudeikis for Styles. (Read more Olivia Wilde stories.)