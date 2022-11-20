5 Dead, 18 Hurt in Shooting at Gay Club in Colorado

A mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has left five people dead and another 18 injured, reports NBC News. At this point, not much more is known about what happened at Club Q about midnight. However, police say the suspected gunman was located inside, among the injured, and is hospitalized and in custody. Police have not speculated about a motive, but the club itself is calling it a "hate attack" and crediting patrons with subduing the shooter.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community," it says in a statement. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.” Police have not confirmed that, though Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro specified that the assault did not end with an "officer-involved shooting," per CNN. Police say the initial calls came in at 11:57pm. (Read more mass shootings stories.)