Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces

Russia isn't just watching the US-Iran war from the sidelines, US officials say—it's feeding Iran data on where to aim. The Washington Post , citing "three officials familiar with the intelligence," reports that since fighting erupted Saturday, Moscow has been supplying Tehran with locations of US military assets, including ships and aircraft, to help guide Iranian strikes. One official described it as a "pretty comprehensive effort." Russia's embassy and US intelligence agencies declined to comment.

The reported assistance comes as Iran launches thousands of drones and hundreds of missiles at US bases, embassies, and other targets, including the CIA station in Riyadh, while American and Israeli forces hit more than 2,000 sites in Iran. Analysts say Iran's precision against radars and command hubs suggests access to higher-end intelligence than its limited satellites can provide. A White House spokeswoman said Iran's military is being "absolutely crushed" but did not address Russia's role. Officials say China is not seen as aiding Iran, even as Beijing and Moscow publicly call for the fighting to stop.

"The Russians are more than aware of the assistance that we're giving the Ukrainians," one of the Post's sources says. "I think they were very happy to try to get some payback." Russia and Iran—which has provided support, including drone technology, for Russia's war on Ukraine—signed a "strategic partnership treaty" last year. Asked Thursday whether Moscow intends to send arms deliveries to Tehran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Iran hadn't asked for help, Reuters reports. "In this case, there were no requests from the Iranian side," he said. "Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there have been no changes in this regard."