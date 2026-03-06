Hungary Seizes Cash, Gold Headed for Ukraine

Hungary has seized two armored vans stuffed with cash and gold, detonating a new crisis with Ukraine. Hungarian authorities say they detained seven Ukrainians on Thursday, including a former intelligence general, and confiscated $40 million US, 35 million euros, and 9 kilos of gold as the vehicles traveled from Austria to Ukraine, Reuters reports. Hungarian authorities say they launched a money-laundering probe, with counterterrorism officers involved. Ukraine accuses Hungary of "state terrorism and racketeering," reports the BBC . "We are talking about Hungary taking hostages and stealing money," Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's foreign minister, said in a post on X .

Sybiha said Ukraine has demanded the immediate release of its citizens. "These seven Ukrainians are employees of state-owned Oschadbank, who were operating two bank cars transiting between Austria and Ukraine and carrying cash as part of regular services between state banks," he said. Budapest, already blocking major EU aid and fresh sanctions on Russia amid a separate fight over a pipeline that carries Russian oil to Hungary through Ukraine, is demanding Kyiv explain why such large sums are moving through its territory. Oschadbank says the cargo "was cleared in accordance with international transportation rules and applicable European customs procedures."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is trailing in the polls ahead of Hungary's April 12 election, has threatened to further cut energy and transit links to Ukraine over delays in restarting the Druzhba pipeline, which Kyiv blames on war damage from a Russian drone strike in January. "We will stop things that are important to Ukraine passing through Hungary until we get the approval of the Ukrainians for oil shipments," Orban said Friday. "The Ukrainians will run out of money sooner than we will run out of oil."

Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has focused his campaign on an anti-Ukraine message. He has claimed that if he loses the election, the European Union will force Hungary to end energy imports from Russia and Hungarian youth will be sent to die on the frontlines in Ukraine, the AP reports.

On X, Sybiha said Orban's remarks "show that the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens in Budapest was part of Hungary's blackmail and electoral campaign." He added: "We will not tolerate this state banditism. Everyone who is responsible for taking and holding our citizens hostage will be held accountable. We reserve the right to take appropriate action, including initiating sanctions and other restrictive measures."