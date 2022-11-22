Here's How Sinbad Is Doing 2 Years After Stroke

Two years after iconic comedian and actor Sinbad suffered a stroke, his family is offering the world an update on his health. The now-66-year-old was in a medically induced coma for weeks after the stroke and ensuing surgeries, and spent nine months in the hospital before being released in July of last year, the family writes in a lengthy statement posted to a website where they are collecting donations to help with his recovery. He's spent the time since continuing therapy, "fighting for every inch," the family writes alongside a photo of him re-learning how to walk.

"His progress is nothing short of remarkable. Limbs that were said to be 'dead' are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again," the statement says. "In his own words, 'I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.' And neither will we." The statement notes that Sinbad beat the survival odds from the type of ischemic stroke he suffered, which are around 30%. "The costs of therapy far exceed what insurance covers and it has taken its toll on the family financially," the statement says. "Many of you have asked what you can do to support us. We created this site as an avenue for those who would like to lend their support and contribute in some way." (Read more Sinbad stories.)