Last Gone With the Wind Cast Member Is Dead

More than eight decades ago, Mickey Kuhn played a small role in what would become one of the most famous Hollywood movies of all time. Over the weekend, the 90-year-old Kuhn died in Florida, and Deadline takes note of the somber distinction: He was the last surviving cast member from Gone With the Wind. In the film, the 6-year-old Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of characters played by Olivia de Havilland and Leslie Howard. The Hollywood Reporter notes that his big moment came when, referring to his gravely ill mother, he asks his father, “Where is my mother going away to? And why can’t I go along, please?”

When de Havilland died in 2020, that left Kuhn as the sole credited member of the cast still alive. Kuhn had plenty of roles as a young actor in the 1930s and '40s, appearing in movies such as Red River, Juarez, Broken Arrow and A Streetcar Named Desire. Coincidentally, Vivien Leigh won her two Oscars for Streetcar and Gone With the Wind, prompting the Hollywood Reporter to wonder if Kuhn was her lucky charm. Kuhn stopped acting in the 1950s, but in more recent years, he took part in film festivals to celebrate Gone With the Wind. (Read more obituary stories.)