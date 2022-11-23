As Home Burned, a Text: 'Hope Your House Is Okay'

A jealous Senaida Soto set beau's house on fire after woman answered his phone, Texas police say
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 23, 2022 2:08 PM CST
Cops: Jealous Woman Torched Beau's Home After Phone Call
Senaida Soto.   (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, especially in Texas. Police say a 23-year-old woman was arrested Monday and arrested for arson after she allegedly set her lover's home on fire after becoming enraged that another woman answered his phone, reports Gray News. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office notes in a statement that local police and firefighters responded around 1:45am Sunday to a 911 call made by the homeowner, who accused Senaida Soto of breaking into his residence, stealing some items, then torching the place.

Soto was said to be in a romantic relationship with one of the homeowner's relatives, though KSAT labels that person an "ex." Before the blaze, Soto allegedly had tried to contact her beau via FaceTime and another woman had answered his phone, sending her into a rage. Authorities say the jealous Soto then headed over to his home and set the living room sofa on fire, which soon spread to the rest of the house.

She's accused of subsequently texting her probably now former lover, "I hope your house is okay." Soto was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with felony arson and burglary. The torched home sustained $50,000 worth of damages. As for the woman who answered the boyfriend's phone, police say she "later turned out to be a relative of the boyfriend." (Read more arson stories.)

