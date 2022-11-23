Walmart Says Mass Shooter Was Overnight Manager

The Walmart employee who killed six people in a mass shooting Tuesday night before taking his own life was a night manager with a "nasty attitude," workers say. Walmart has identified the employee as Andre Bing, a 31-year-old team leader at the Chesapeake, Virginia, store. Walmart says he had been with the company since 2010. Night shift employee Donya Prioleau tells the New York Times that she was in the break room when the manager entered and opened fire on her colleagues without saying a word. "I just watched three of my friends killed in front of me," she says.

Briana Tyler, another employee, tells the AP that Bing opened fire after the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had gathered to discuss the plan for the night, and that he didn't seem to target anyone in particular. "It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me," Tyler says. "I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy." The shooting happened around 10pm, an hour before the store closed to the public, but investigators say there is no sign that any of the victims were customers, WAVY reports. Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said Wednesday that four people injured in the shooting remain hospitalized.

Coworkers say Bing could be unpleasant to work with and expressed paranoid views about the government, but they don't understand why he carried out the shooting. "He was always saying the government was watching him," Shaundrayia Reese, who worked with Bing from 2015 to 2018, tells CNN. "He didn’t like social media and he kept black tape on his phone camera. Everyone always thought something was wrong with him." She says his subordinates complained about his "nasty attitude." Josh Johnson, another former Walmart employee, tells the New York Times that Bing didn't seem to have a life outside the store. "He was the type of guy who said, 'I go to work and go home, I don’t have social life,'" Johnson says. (Read more mass shootings stories.)