This Is the Best City in America if You're Single

Seattle tops WalletHub's ranking, and there are plenty of other options across the US
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2022 1:09 PM CST
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/oatawa)

Looking for love these days can be tough. Along with people still exercising caution over COVID and prices spiking due to inflation, the dating scene can prove challenging all around. To help take that unintended sting out of Cupid's arrow, WalletHub put 182 cities across the US under the microscope, looking at three dozen metrics in three main categories: economics (which looks not only at such factors as the unemployment rate and housing affordability, but also how much it costs to partake in various dating activities, including going out to eat, taking in a movie, and heading to the salon before a big date); fun and recreation, including restaurant, nightlife, shopping, and other going-out options; and dating opportunities (think the share of the population that's single and that demographic's gender balance). Seattle emerged as the best city for singles, while Warwick, Rhode Island, came in last. Read on to see the 10 best and worst cities in America for those seeking a partner:

Best Cities

  1. Seattle
  2. Madison, Wisconsin (No. 1 in "Dating Opportunities" category)
  3. Denver
  4. San Francisco (No. 1 in "Fun & Recreation" category)
  5. Portland, Oregon
  6. Minneapolis
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Honolulu
  9. San Diego
  10. Atlanta
Worst Cities
  1. Montgomery, Alabama
  2. Columbia, Maryland
  3. Dover, Delaware
  4. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  5. Shreveport, Louisiana
  6. Fort Smith, Arkansas
  7. Hialeah, Florida
  8. Brownsville, Texas
  9. Glendale, California
  10. Warwick, Rhode Island

Check out how other cities fared here. (If that love pans out, here are the best cities in America to raise a family.)

