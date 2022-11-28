Looking for love these days can be tough. Along with people still exercising caution over COVID and prices spiking due to inflation, the dating scene can prove challenging all around. To help take that unintended sting out of Cupid's arrow, WalletHub put 182 cities across the US under the microscope, looking at three dozen metrics in three main categories: economics (which looks not only at such factors as the unemployment rate and housing affordability, but also how much it costs to partake in various dating activities, including going out to eat, taking in a movie, and heading to the salon before a big date); fun and recreation, including restaurant, nightlife, shopping, and other going-out options; and dating opportunities (think the share of the population that's single and that demographic's gender balance). Seattle emerged as the best city for singles, while Warwick, Rhode Island, came in last. Read on to see the 10 best and worst cities in America for those seeking a partner:

Best Cities

Seattle Madison, Wisconsin (No. 1 in "Dating Opportunities" category) Denver San Francisco (No. 1 in "Fun & Recreation" category) Portland, Oregon Minneapolis Austin, Texas Honolulu San Diego Atlanta

Montgomery, Alabama Columbia, Maryland Dover, Delaware Winston-Salem, North Carolina Shreveport, Louisiana Fort Smith, Arkansas Hialeah, Florida Brownsville, Texas Glendale, California Warwick, Rhode Island