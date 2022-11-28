Severe Storms May Impact 30M Americans This Week

With regard to weather, it could be an ugly week across much of the South and Midwest, as a huge storm system makes its way across the country from the Pacific Northwest, per the USA Today. Gregg Gallina of the National Weather Service said the system is “pretty typical” for this time of year, but he warned of the potential for supercells with heavy rains and damaging winds and hail. Parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi are expected to begin feeling the effects on Tuesday, and the system will deliver snow on the Central Plains as it works its way into the Great Lakes region late Wednesday. Along the way, it has the potential to cause substantial travel delays and power outages.

Bill Bunting of the federal Storm Prediction Center tells CNN the risk of tornadoes and other severe conditions “will become clearer as Tuesday approaches and smaller-scale trends become more evident” within the system. Currently, the NWS rates the storm at Level 3 out of 5 in terms of severity, but that could change. Per the New York Times, NWS forecasters in Memphis say there’s potential for “long-lived and intense storms” that could affect over 30 million people.

Residents of major cities including Memphis, Tennessee and Jackson, Mississippi, face "enhanced risk" of tornadoes, and there could be long-track tornadoes, which can remain in contact with the ground for many miles. The Houston Chronicle reports the potential for "nocturnal tornadoes" to strike Houston overnight on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Statistically, nighttime tornadoes bring higher fatality rates because people may sleep through warnings and fail to seek shelter. (Read more severe weather stories.)