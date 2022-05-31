(Newser) – Moving is a part of life—and for the family-oriented, it's especially critical to find a decent location to set down roots. WalletHub has tried to ease the burden by crunching the numbers in more than 180 of the country's largest cities, looking at nearly four dozen metrics across five categories: family fun, including weather, average commute time, and a city's recreational facilities per capita (think playgrounds, ice rinks, and mini-golf); health and safety, meaning such things as air and water quality, violent crime rate, and how local hospitals rank; education and child care (e.g., quality of schools, high school graduation rates); affordability, including housing and general cost of living; and socioeconomics, which looks at such factors as unemployment rates and the wealth gap. The site determined Fremont, Calif., was the most family-friendly, while last-place Detroit needs to work on its family dynamics. See what other US cities made the top and bottom 10:



Best Cities for Families

Fremont, Calif. (No. 1 in "Health and Safety" and "Socioeconomics" categories) Overland Park, Kan. (No. 1 in "Affordability" category) Irvine, Calif. Plano, Texas Columbia, Md. San Diego Seattle San Jose, Calif. Madison, Wis. Scottsdale, Ariz.

Augusta, Ga. Jackson, Miss. Shreveport, La. Fayetteville, NC Newark, NJ San Bernardino, Calif. Birmingham, Ala. Memphis, Tenn. Cleveland Detroit