World's Largest Active Volcano Erupts for First Time Since '84

Hawaii's Mauna Loa breaks its silence
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2022 8:23 AM CST
This image provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shows a view from the north rim of the summit caldera of the Mauna Loa volcano, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.   (USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory via AP)

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano has erupted for the first time in nearly four decades, reports NBC News. The eruption at the world's largest active volcano—the first one since 1984—began about about 11:30pm Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey. So far, the eruption is contained to the summit and downslope communities are not in danger, per the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. However, authorities warned that conditions could change quickly.

In fact, residents appeared to record images showing lava starting to flow down the mountain, per Hawaii News Now. So far, no mandatory evacuations have been ordered, but some residents in the Kailua-Kona region were heading to shelters of their own accord. You can see webcam images of the volcano via the USGS. (Locals were encouraged in October to have their "go bags" ready because the volcano was showing signs of an imminent eruption.)

