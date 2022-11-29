Arizona County Refuses to Certify Election

Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election ahead of the deadline amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning US Senate, governor, and other statewide races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the Board of Supervisors misses Monday's deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved, the AP reports.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs's office has previously said it would sue if the county misses the deadline. "The Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters," Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for Hobbs, told the AP. Hobbs is the governor-elect, but GOP rival Kari Lake has vowed to fight the result. Elsewhere, Republican supervisors in Mohave County postponed a certification vote until Thursday after hearing comments from residents angry about problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County. Officials in Maricopa County, the state's largest, containing Phoenix, said that everyone had a chance to vote and that all legal ballots were counted.

State Elections Director Kori Lorick wrote in a letter last week that the state would sue to force Cochise County supervisors to certify, and if they don't do so by the deadline for the statewide canvass on Dec. 5, the county's votes would be excluded. That move threatens to flip the victor in at least two close races—a US House seat and state schools chief—from a Republican to a Democrat. Luzerne County in Pennsylvania has also decided not to certify its election results, setting up a possible legal battle, Politico reports. A county board vote on certification was deadlocked 2-2, with one abstention. The county had major problems on Election Day, including a shortage of paper ballots. (Read more Election 2022 stories.)