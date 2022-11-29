Biden Asks Congress to Block Rail Shutdown

Pelosi agrees to have House take up legislation this week
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 28, 2022 7:40 PM CST
Enact Rail Agreement, Biden Tells Congress
A worker walks along tracks at a BNSF rail yard in September in Kansas City, Kansas.   (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

President Biden urged Congress on Monday evening to immediately approve legislation that would head off a railroad shutdown by forcing workers and companies to enact the tentative agreement they reached in September. Without final approval of the deal, a shutdown could begin Dec. 9, per Axios. "As a proud pro-labor president, I am reluctant to override the ratification procedures and the views of those who voted against the agreement," Biden said in a statement. "But in this case—where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt millions of other working people and families—I believe Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement later saying the House will consider the legislation this week, though she echoed Biden's reluctance to interfere with ratification. A shutdown, she said, "would grind our economy to a halt." The Senate would be next, and Democrats there would have enough Republican support to overcome a potential filibuster, per CNN. Members of four of the 12 unions involved have rejected the agreement, per Politico. Many workers want a few sick days added to the deal, which was brokered by the administration. Biden said further negotiation could cause delays leading to a work stoppage.

Under the Railway Labor Act of 1926, with interstate commerce in play, Congress could put the contract in force or extend the "cooling-off period" to keep trains running during negotiations. Business groups said a shutdown could lead to shortages, higher prices, and a halt to factory production with, for example, the movement of 6,300 carloads of food and farm products a day disrupted. And passenger service for 7 million people a day would be affected, the groups said. Railroads would suspend the shipping of hazardous chemicals and fertilizers, as well as perishable goods, before a shutdown so they wouldn't be stuck someplace. (Read more railroad stories.)

