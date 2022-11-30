A registered sex offender accused of impersonating police officers at least five times in Florida has been arrested again just three months after his release from state prison. Jeremy Dewitte, arrested for a probation violation on a warrant out of Orange County, is also accused of probation violation and refusing to cooperate in Osceola County, per WKMG. Dewitte, who was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery involving a minor in 2005, claims his arrest stems from his failure to remove a video from his YouTube channel showing him guiding funeral processions while posing as a motorcycle cop.

Dewitte, whose company provides motorcycle escorts for funerals, was accused of impersonating a police officer for the fourth time in two months in November 2019. Videos show him directing traffic for a funeral procession on a motorcycle equipped with sirens and flashing lights, WFTV reports. In one clip, he urges drivers to pull over, calling one a "dumb f---," per the Orlando Sentinel. Less than two years later, police said Dewitte was pulled over while dressed as a police officer and carrying a weapon on his motorcycle. He pleaded no contest to charges and served 15 months of an 18-month sentence, per WFTV.

"The guy's definitely out of control," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said, per WOFL. He added he hoped the man who "loves the attention" would again be behind bars, per WFTV. But Dewitte, also accused of impersonating military personnel, vowed not to return to prison Tuesday. He said he's unable to remove content from his YouTube channel because it was hacked. A video posted to a second channel showed him hanging Christmas decorations hours before his arrest, per WFTV. "If you don't hear from me sometime soon, probably sitting in jail, and I'm sure you'll see all that all over the place," he said. (Read more Florida stories.)