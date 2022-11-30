The House Elects a New Generation of Leaders

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries made history on Wednesday: With his election as House minority leader, the 52-year-old Democrat became the first Black lawmaker to head a political party in Congress, per the AP. Time points out it's not the only first, flagging the fact that the "top ranks of House leadership for one party won’t include any white men" for the first time. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts will serve as minority whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California will hold the role of caucus chairman (the No. 2 and 3 positions, respectively). What you need to know:

The trio take the torch from Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and James Clyburn. All are in their 80s, and all will remain in Congress. Only Clyburn will retain a leadership role.

The AP reports Clyburn will on Thursday seek to become "assistant leader," which has traditionally been the No. 3 job in the minority but will be the fourth-highest in this Congress. Per NBC News, "some younger members" were irked by his decision to stay, but no one is challenging Clyburn, who has the support of the Congressional Black Caucus.