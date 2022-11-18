What We Know About Pelosi's Expected Successor

As Nancy Pelosi steps down from her leadership post among House Democrats, she promises not to be a meddling "mother-in-law in the kitchen" as a new generation takes over, per the Daily Beast. And while her successor as party leader in the chamber has not been officially chosen, pretty much everyone is betting it will be Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York City, currently chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Jeffries formally announced his bid to replace Pelosi on Friday, reports NBC News. Details:

Jeffries would become the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in the House or Senate, per the Washington Post. New generation: Jeffries is 52 and expected lieutenants Katherine M. Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California are 59 and 43. They would replace Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, and James Clyburn—who are all in their 80s—as the top three House Democrats.