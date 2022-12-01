Everything's Apparently Cool Between Twitter, Apple

The Twitter-Apple war is over before it began. Elon Musk had on Monday started a feud with Apple because, he said, Apple was threatening to remove the Twitter app from its App Store, but on Wednesday, Musk tweeted that he had a "good conversation" with Apple CEO Tim Cook during a meeting at Apple headquarters, and that his fellow chief exec "was clear that Apple never considered doing so." Musk called the whole thing a "misunderstanding" and said it had been "resolved." As the BBC notes, however, Musk did not mention anything about the status of Apple's advertising on Twitter, another point of contention he'd raised Monday when he claimed, "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?"

The point over which Musk had implied he'd "go to war" (in a tweet that was later deleted, the Verge notes), however, was neither of those things but rather the so-called "Apple tax," Apple's 30% fee on in-app purchases. It's the same fee others, including, notably, the makers of Fortnite, have railed against. And some were joining Musk in criticizing Apple earlier this week, including Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, Yahoo Finance reports. "As countless entrepreneurs have highlighted, Apple is shameless in their bullying," he tweeted. Meanwhile, the European Union commissioner Thierry Breton warned Musk Wednesday that disinformation, content moderation, and other Twitter issues would need to be brought into compliance with new EU disinformation rules that go into effect next year or the social network would face a possible ban. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)