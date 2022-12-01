Amy Robach and her Good Morning America co-host TJ Holmes have always been close, sharing a love of fitness and even training for road races together. It turns out they may have been even closer than most people thought—Page Six says it has confirmed the two have been carrying on a "monthslong affair," and that both left their spouses in August because of it. The Daily Mail, which broke the story, has photos of the couple last month "cozying up" in a bar in New York City, holding hands during an Uber ride, and even spending a weekend together in upstate New York two weeks before Thanksgiving. One picture appears to show Holmes placing his hand on Robach's backside as she leaned into the trunk of a vehicle.

A source tells Page Six that the romance between the 45-year-old Holmes, married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010, and 49-year-old Robach, married to actor Andrew Shue since that same year, began in March, when the two were training together for the New York City Half Marathon. "They were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret," a staffer tells the outlet. "The producers at GMA are shocked." Another source refutes the length of the affair, telling People that the "two consenting adults" didn't take up with each other until they'd split with their spouses. "The relationship didn't start until after that," the source notes. Entertainment Tonight reports that Thursday's GMA, hosted by Holmes alone, was "business as usual," though ET notes that the show was likely taped before the Daily Mail story broke.

There may have been signs before this week that things weren't going well in the co-hosts' respective marriages. Us Weekly reports Robach and Shue listed their New York City apartment in September, and that it was taken off the market in November, with a pending sale for $5 million. And Page Six notes that in March 2020, Holmes posted a 10th-anniversary tribute to Fiebig, writing, "Despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. ... I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk [out]." Before his marriage to Fiebig, with whom he shares a 9-year-old daughter, Holmes had a son and daughter with first wife Amy Ferson. Before her own 2010 marriage to Shue, who came into the union with three kids, Robach was married to former MLB player Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares two daughters. (Read more Good Morning America stories.)